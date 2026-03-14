تقترح فرنسا إنهاء الحرب في لبنان مع اعتراف إسرائيل على الخط

In Beirut, the expansion of strikes and the massive influx of internally displaced persons fuel neighbourhood filtering, suspicion and logic of local protection. The Lebanese capital is facing a growing risk of security fragmentation, without any change in formal militia order, where fear is re-establishing access to the common city.
À Beyrouth, l’extension des frappes et l’arrivée massive de déplacés alimentent filtrages de quartiers, soupçons et logiques de protection locale. Sans basculer encore dans un ordre milicien formel, la capitale libanaise affronte un risque croissant de fragmentation sécuritaire, où la peur redessine l’accès à la ville commune.
France has drafted a proposal to end the war in Lebanon, according to Axios. The text, considered by the United States and Israel, would provide for an unprecedented step: the recognition of Israel by the Lebanese government. This initiative comes as Israel prepares a land offensive south of the Litani and Lebanon goes through one of the most deadly phases of the recent war.
In Beirut, the expansion of strikes and the massive influx of internally displaced persons fuel neighbourhood filtering, suspicion and logic of local protection. The Lebanese capital is facing a growing risk of security fragmentation, without any change in formal militia order, where fear is re-establishing access to the common city.
À Beyrouth, l’extension des frappes et l’arrivée massive de déplacés alimentent filtrages de quartiers, soupçons et logiques de protection locale. Sans basculer encore dans un ordre milicien formel, la capitale libanaise affronte un risque croissant de fragmentation sécuritaire, où la peur redessine l’accès à la ville commune.
France has drafted a proposal to end the war in Lebanon, according to Axios. The text, considered by the United States and Israel, would provide for an unprecedented step: the recognition of Israel by the Lebanese government. This initiative comes as Israel prepares a land offensive south of the Litani and Lebanon goes through one of the most deadly phases of the recent war.