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تقترح فرنسا إنهاء الحرب في لبنان مع اعتراف إسرائيل على الخط

العربية
Libnanews Translation Bot
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France proposes an end to the war in Lebanon, with Israel’s recognition on the line
France proposes an end to the war in Lebanon, with Israel’s recognition on the line
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Beyrouth sous tension : quartiers filtrés, déplacés soupçonnés, le Liban face au risque des protections parallèles
Beyrouth sous tension : quartiers filtrés, déplacés soupçonnés, le Liban face au risque des protections parallèles
Libnanews Translation Bot
Libnanews Translation Bot

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