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إسرائيل وإيران والعالم العربي: لا يزال الانفجار الإقليمي يتوسع

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Libnanews Translation Bot
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Israel, Iran, Arab world: regional explosion continues to expand
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Regional oil shock also threatens Beirut
Regional oil shock also threatens Beirut
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