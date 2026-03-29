إسرائيل: رسالة طارئـة بعد حريق في نبتة كيميائيـة في نيغايف

وأذيعت رسالة طارئة يوم الأحد، ٢٩ آذار/مارس، في جنوب إسرائيل بعد اندلاع حريق في المنطقة الصناعية من نيت هوف، في النقب، عقب سقوط جزء من صاروخ إيراني. The Israeli authorities have asked the locals to stay in closed spaces, to shut down the air conditioning and to close the windows, for fear of a risk related to possible hazardous substances.

According to the initial information provided by the Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection, fire has been declared in this sensitive industrial area, known as chemical and hazardous waste treatment facilities. The competent authorities indicated that they were verifying the possibility of a leak of dangerous products, while stating that at this stage no risk was expected for neighbouring localities under the Ramat Negev Regional Council.

At the same time, the police closed Highway 40 in the area and the local authorities called on the motorists to avoid the area. وتفيد التقارير بأن إصابة طفيفة واحدة قد أصيبت، وفقا لتقارير وسائط الإعلام الإسرائيلية، بموجة صدمة.

إنذار في منطقة صناعية شديدة الحساسية

وقعت الحادثة في (نيوت هوفاف) مركز صناعي يقع جنوب (بير شيفا) ويُعرض بانتظام كأحد أكثر مواقع النفايات الكيميائية والخطرة حساسية في البلاد According to the authorities, the start of fire caused by a fragment of missile immediately triggered a reinforced precautionary system because of the very nature of the installations on site.

ثم أصدرت قيادة الجبهة الداخلية تعليمات فورية لسكان المنطقة المحيطة. دعت الرسالة إلى البقاء في الداخل، وإغلاق فتحات وإغلاق نظم التهوية. This type of guidance aims to limit potential exposure to toxic fumes or dispersion of chemicals into the air, even when the risk is not yet confirmed.

وشددت وزارة حماية البيئة على أن عمليات مراجعة الحسابات جارية. At this stage, no dangerous leaks had been confirmed, but the authorities chose to maintain a precautionary post due to the war context and the nature of the site affected.

حلقة جديدة في الحرب بين إسرائيل وإيران

ويأتي هذا الحريق مع استمرار الصراع بين إسرائيل وإيران بكثافة عالية. وفي الأيام الأخيرة، استهدف عدد من طلقات القذائف مختلف المناطق الإسرائيلية، مما تسبب في إلحاق أضرار مادية وإصابات وازدياد الإنذارات الداخلية. وفي اليوم السابق، أصيب عدد من الناس بجروح طفيفة بعد أن أصابهم صواريخ في منطقة إيشتاول بالقرب من القدس.

In this context, industrial and energy infrastructures have become major vigilance points. The fear no longer concerns only the direct impact of the projectiles, but also the secondary consequences of a shot or fragment falling into a high-risk area, such as a refinery, repository or chemical facility. This danger is precisely illustrated by the episode of Neot Hovav.

ويعكس هذا القلق استمرار القيود الأمنية في معظم أنحاء البلد، التي أكدتها قيادة الجبهة الداخلية حتى مساء الاثنين. ولا تزال الأنشطة المدرسية محدودة في عدة مجالات، ولا تزال التجمعات تشرف عليها.