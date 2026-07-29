أنطوان سيناوي مطلوب للاشتباه في وجود صلات مع إسرائيل

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Beta translationهذه نسخة مترجمة آليا في مرحلة تجريبية. يرجى التعامل بحذر مع الصياغة والتفاصيل والتحقق من النسخة الفرنسية عند الحاجة.

وأصدرت العدالة اللبنانية إشعاراً بالتفتيش والتحقيق لمدة 30 يوماً يستهدف رجل الأعمال أنطوان سناوي. The Attorney General of the Court of Cassation, Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj, suspects him of having maintained relations with Israel and of having violated the Lebanese law on the boycott of the Hebrew State. The decision comes after an analysis of a photograph widely distributed on social networks, showing Antoine Sehnaoui at the same table as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the judicial authorities, the technical expertise concluded that the cliché was genuine and had not been subjected to any digital manipulation or artificial intelligence.

إصدار إشعار مدته 30 يوما

وأمر المدعي العام لمحكمة النقض، القاضي أحمد رامي الحجاج، بإصدار إشعار بالتفتيش والتحقيق لمدة 30 يوما ضد أنطوان سناوي.

According to information provided by the National Information Agency (NNA), this measure is part of an investigation into suspected relations with Israel and a possible violation of the Lebanese law on the boycott of Israel.

The search notice allows the security services to location the person concerned and to carry out the investigative acts requested by the judicial authority. وهي ليست إدانة أو إدانة، بل هي تدبير اتخذ في سياق التحقيقات الجارية.

No official information has been provided on any convocation, hearing or appearance of Antoine Sehnaoui before the judicial authorities at the time of publication of this decision.

صورة من أصل الإجراء

وتستند الدراسة إلى صورة مشتركة على نطاق واسع خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية عن الشبكات الاجتماعية.

وتبين الصورة أنطوان سيناوي يحضر وجبة يظهر فيها أيضا رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو. وقد أسفر نشر هذه الصورة عن العديد من ردود الفعل في لبنان، حيث شك العديد من مستخدمي الإنترنت في صحتها، بينما دعا آخرون إلى إجراء تحقيق.

ورداً على هذه الأسئلة، طلب الادعاء خبرة تقنية لتحديد ما إذا كانت الصورة قد عُدِّلت أو تولدت بصورة مصطنعة.

ووفقا لاستنتاجات المكتب التقني المسؤول عن تحليل المعلومات الرقمية، فإن الصورة صحيحة. وأشار الخبراء إلى أنه لم يخضع لأي تعديل رقمي أو تحرير صوري ولم يتم استحداثه باستخدام تكنولوجيات الاستخبارات الاصطناعية.

وتشكل هذه النتائج العنصر الذي دفع المدعي العام إلى بدء الإجراءات القضائية رسمياً.

آفاق العلاقات مع إسرائيل

The prosecution has two main qualifications in this case.

ويتعلق الأمر الأول بالشك في العلاقات مع إسرائيل، وهو شرط ينص عليه القانون اللبناني عندما يشتبه في أن مواطناً قد حظر على الاتصال بالمسؤولين أو المؤسسات الإسرائيلية.

الثانية تتعلق بانتهاك محتمل لقانون مقاطعة إسرائيل الذي كان ساري المفعول في لبنان لعدة عقود ويحظر هذا التشريع، في جملة أمور، مختلف أشكال الاتصالات الاقتصادية والتجارية مع الدولة الإسرائيلية بموجب الشروط المنصوص عليها في التشريع.

At this stage, the prosecution did not provide any additional information on the circumstances of the meeting on the photograph or on the context in which it was taken.

كما أنه لم يحدد ما إذا كانت الأدلة الأخرى ستتم القضية ضد أنطوان سيناوي.

الخبرة الرقمية في قلب الملف

The Authentication of the photograph is, for the time being, the main element made public by the judicial authorities.

The increase in content created or modified through artificial intelligence has led judges to seek technical expertise more frequently before the opening of certain sensitive procedures.

In this case, the specialists examined the file in order to look for possible traces of digital manipulation, assembly or alteration of the image.

According to the press release provided by the National Information Agency, no changes were detected. وخلص الخبراء إلى أن الصورة مطابقة لوثيقة أصلية.

غير أن هذه الخبرة وحدها لا تحكم مسبقا على وجود انتهاك. وهو ينص فقط على أن الصورة التي تم تحليلها لم تزوير.

ويتعين على التحقيق الآن أن يحدد الظروف الدقيقة للاجتماع، وتاريخ انعقاده، وإطاره، والآثار القانونية المحتملة.

اتباع إجراء عن كثب

The case is receiving significant attention in Lebanon because of the profile of Antoine Sehnaoui, a well-known figure in business and banking.

The decision of the Attorney General comes at a time when issues related to contacts with Israel remain particularly sensitive in the Lebanese political and security context.

ولم يعلن عن أي رد فعل رسمي من جانب أنطوان سيناوي أو ممثليه وقت إعلان القرار القضائي.

The authorities did not indicate whether other persons could be heard in the course of the investigation or whether letters rogatory or requests for international assistance would be considered.

The evolution of the procedure will now depend on the investigations carried out by the competent departments during the period of validity of the search and investigation notice.