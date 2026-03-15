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بلغ العجز التجاري للبنان 17.44 بليون دولار في عام 2025

العربيةاقتصاد
Libnanews Translation Bot
L'auteur: Libnanews Translation Bot
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Lebanon rose to 162nd place on women’s economic rights in 2026
Lebanon rose to 162nd place on women’s economic rights in 2026
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Lebanon’s trade deficit reached $17.44 billion in 2025
Lebanon’s trade deficit reached $17.44 billion in 2025
Libnanews Translation Bot
Libnanews Translation Bot

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