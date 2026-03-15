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هل يدخل العالم في الركود؟?

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Libnanews Translation Bot
L'auteur: Libnanews Translation Bot
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Lebanon’s trade deficit reached $17.44 billion in 2025
Lebanon’s trade deficit reached $17.44 billion in 2025
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Does the world enter into stagnation?
Does the world enter into stagnation?
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