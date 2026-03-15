كما تهدد صدمة النفط الإقليمية بيروت

وفي بيروت، يؤدي التوسع في الإضرابات وتدفق المشردين داخليا على نطاق واسع إلى تصفية الأحياء، والشك، ومنطق الحماية المحلية. وتواجه العاصمة اللبنانية خطرا متزايدا يتمثل في تفتيت الأمن، دون أي تغيير في النظام الرسمي للميليشيا، حيث يُعاد الخوف من الوصول إلى المدينة المشتركة.
In Lebanon, war begins with the daily economy. Local businesses, displaced families and essential services suffer from the immediate effects of escalation. With more than 800,000 displaced persons and saturated services, the crisis not only destroys infrastructure: it breaks the ordinary economic circuits that hold society.
وفي لبنان، تبدأ الحرب بالاقتصاد اليومي. وتعاني الأعمال التجارية المحلية والأسر المشردة والخدمات الأساسية من الآثار المباشرة للتصعيد. With more than 800,000 displaced persons and saturated services, the crisis not only destroys infrastructure: it breaks the ordinary economic circuits that hold society.
وفي بيروت، يؤدي التوسع في الإضرابات وتدفق المشردين داخليا على نطاق واسع إلى تصفية الأحياء، والشك، ومنطق الحماية المحلية. وتواجه العاصمة اللبنانية خطرا متزايدا يتمثل في تفتيت الأمن، دون أي تغيير في النظام الرسمي للميليشيا، حيث يُعاد الخوف من الوصول إلى المدينة المشتركة.
In Lebanon, war begins with the daily economy. Local businesses, displaced families and essential services suffer from the immediate effects of escalation. With more than 800,000 displaced persons and saturated services, the crisis not only destroys infrastructure: it breaks the ordinary economic circuits that hold society.
وفي لبنان، تبدأ الحرب بالاقتصاد اليومي. وتعاني الأعمال التجارية المحلية والأسر المشردة والخدمات الأساسية من الآثار المباشرة للتصعيد. With more than 800,000 displaced persons and saturated services, the crisis not only destroys infrastructure: it breaks the ordinary economic circuits that hold society.