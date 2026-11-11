Al-Walid Hallani was reportedly arrested after an accident

A Lebanese television channel reports, based on security sources, the questioning of singer Al-Walid Hallani after a traffic accident in Beirut. A pedestrian was reportedly seriously injured. The original record does not specify the exact location of the accident, the time of the incident or the court proceedings. تقطع رؤوس الأموال عن عدة تفاصيل. ولا يوجد بيان رسمي يُستشَار به لتأكيد ظروف الشخص المتضرر أو حالته الراهنة. لا يمكن اعتبار الموت مثبتاً.

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Beta translationهذه نسخة مترجمة آليا في مرحلة تجريبية. يرجى التعامل بحذر مع الصياغة والتفاصيل والتحقق من النسخة الفرنسية عند الحاجة.

Lebanese singer Al-Walid Hallani, son of Assi Hallani, was reportedly arrested in Beirut after a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. A Lebanese television channel reports this information by quoting security sources. The precise circumstances and the legal situation of the singer remain to be officially confirmed.

Al-Walid Hallani quoted in an accident in Beirut

According to the report, the singer struck a passerby, who was seriously injured. The channel evokes a critical condition, without citing a medical report or specifying the institution where the person would have been cared for.

The same media reports that the security services arrested Al-Walid Hallani and began questioning him about the circumstances of the accident. He does not mention any indictment or judgement. ولا يسمح التوقيف بتحمل ذنب الشخص المعني.

ونُشرت هذه المعلومات مساء الثلاثاء 10 تشرين الثاني/نوفمبر، ثم استؤنفت إلى حد كبير يوم الأربعاء 11 تشرين الثاني/نوفمبر. The exact time of the accident is not stated in the original report.

المزيد من التفاصيل

وتتباين التغطية الإعلامية بين موقع الحادث بالضبط وموقع الاستجواب. ولا يمكن التوفيق بين هذه المؤشرات لتشكل سردا معينا. ويضع المصدر الأصلي الحقائق فقط في العاصمة.

وفي وقت هذا التحقق، لم يكن هناك بلاغ رسمي تم استشارته يؤكد الظروف أو الحالة الراهنة للمشاة أو نتيجة الإجراء. ولا يوجد أيضاً دليل على الوفاة.

المثال: general view of Beirut, undated archive photograph by Jo Kassis / Pexels. وهذه الصورة لا تبين الحادث ولا الأشخاص المعنيين. فستان تحريري يساعده المعهد.

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